हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG India update: Krafton bans 2 lakh accounts on BGMI in January

The company said this move is in line with the company's zero-tolerance policy towards cheaters and its efforts to eradicate the use of illegal programmes and activities in the game.

PUBG India update: Krafton bans 2 lakh accounts on BGMI in January

New Delhi: South Korean video game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced that it has banned 2 lakh accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in January 2022.

The company said this move is in line with the company's zero-tolerance policy towards cheaters and its efforts to eradicate the use of illegal programmes and activities in the game.

"Enabling a fair gameplay has always been a priority for Krafton and the company has been taking robust measures to deliver an impartial and unhindered experience for players," the company said in a statement.

To keep BGMI safe, the company said that a device ban will be implemented if a player is found using illegal tools on any device. By the newly applied security logic, the device will be permanently banned from using BGMI.

The company has effective cheat detection and banning mechanism that allows for the real-time monitoring of cheaters and banning of players using illegal methods.

It said that it will be replacing all interim bans with Permabans or permanent bans.

Last month, Krafton announced that it had permanently banned 58,611 accounts between December 20 to December 26.

The company on its website mentioned the entire list of banned accounts, who, it said, "have tried to ruin the game".

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Battlegrounds Mobile IndiaPUBG MobilePUBG India
Next
Story

Acer launches its 2nd 'Make in India' laptop

Must Watch

PT14M33S

Election On Zee: Noida DM Suhas L Y's special appeal to voters