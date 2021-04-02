PUBG Lite shutting down globally on April 29, here are 5 alternative games you can try

New Delhi: PUBG called Lite, the low-end version of the battle royale game is officially closing down on April 29, developing company Krafton via a message on its official website has confirmed.

Introduced in 2019 for entry-level mobile devices, PUBG Lite Facebook will however be open even after the game service termination until further notice.

The Indian government banned both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite on September 2 last year. The game was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act in India. PUBG Corporation later announced that they were withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution. PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.

PUBG Lite was among one of the most popular games of the early pandemic months. Meanwhile, here's looking at 5 Android battle royal games which are great alternative to PUBG.

Call of Duty: Mobile

The game has been designed exclusively for mobile phones. It is on current version 1.0.19. The game has so long got over 100,000,000 installs and requires 88M space in your phone.

Last Day on Earth: Survival

The game Last Day on Earth is set in a post apocalyptic world 2027. It Requires Android version 4.1 and up. The game has so long got over 50,000,000 installs and Varies with device to device.

Garena Free Fire: 3volution

The game with each 10-minute session places you on a remote island. Gamers are pitted against 49 other players, all of whom are seeking survival. It is Requires Android version 4.1 and up. The game has so long got over 500,000,000 installs and requires 46M space in your phone.

Free Survival: Fire Battlegrounds:

In the game you fire upon your targets with very realistic weapons. It Requires Android version 6.0 and up. The game has so long got over 5,000,000+ installs and requires 38M space in your phone.

Fort survival: Offline Shooting Battle Royale

The game is for those who want chill out and experience enjoyable mobile gaming experience. It Requires Android version 4.4W and up. The game has so long got over 100,000+ installs and requires 83M space in your phone.