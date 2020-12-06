PUBG Mobile India: Check the list of countries which have their own versions of PUBG Mobile

Though PUBG Mobile is banned in India, the popularity of PUBG Mobile continues to increase in the country and the PUBG Mobile game continues to surge in its fame across the globe.

Their is no denying the fact that PUBG Mobile is now one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform.

It is to be noted that apart from its global version, this hugely popular mobile game has several region-specific versions which is why PUBG Mobile is such a hit among regional game players.

Here is a list of countries where the PUBG Mobile is enjoys very good popularity.

Korea and Japan: Published by PUBG Corporation, the mobile game features a unique currency known as the ‘Donkatsu Medal’, which can be used by the players to purchase crates from the in-game shop.

Taiwan: Known as PUBG Mobile TW, HotCool Games has published this version of PUBG Mobile. The game is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of Taiwan. The game as been optimized for users from the region.

India: After the ban on Chinese apps by the government in September, the PUBG Corporation in November announced that they would be releasing an Indian version of PUBG Mobile which will be known as PUBG Mobile India. But the game is yet to receive permission from the government.

China: In China, PUBG Mobile is known as ‘Game for Peace' and is a hugely popular game in the country. In May 2019, Tencent Games had decided to release the game under a new name and made sure that it met all the restrictions set by the Chinese authorities.

Live TV

Vietnam: Published by VNG Game Publishing, this version of PUBG Mobile has been made to cater to the needs of users from Vietnam.