PubG Mobile India launch announcement on Christmas? Check out this major claims

Will PubG Mobile India be launched anytime this year or will the launch be pushed to the next year? Millions of PubG fans in India are awaiting for reply to this one question. Amidst numerous claims and speculation, a Sportskeeda report, a prominent Indian gamer by the Twitter handle of @RealMaxtern has stated that PUBG Mobile India might make a major announcement on December 25, i.e. on Christmas Day.

The gamer himself quoted internal sources within PUBG Mobile India. It must be reiterated that neither Google Play, MEITY or PUBG Corporation have released any official statement regarding the status of PUBG Mobile India launch.

The latest report comes at a time when India's apex child rights body NCPCR has said it will not be appropriate to relaunch popular gaming app PUBG in the country until legislations are in place for such online games.

PUBG was among 118 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government in September this year. The government had said these apps "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

PUBG, which was earlier distributed in India by China's Tencent Games, has sought permission from the government to relaunch in the country.

In a meeting called to discuss the proposal, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo strongly recommended against the relaunch of the mobile app in India until appropriate legislations are in place for such online games, the officials said. When asked about it, Kanoongo said an internal meeting was held to discuss the matter.

According to some gaming sites, PUBG Mobile India will be different from the global version in some ways. This will give the game a whole new identity in India and it will enhance the gaming experience for the users.

