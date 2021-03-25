PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version launched, check details here

New Delhi: PUBG Mobile users have a reason to rejoice. Krafton has launched the global version of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1, according to tech website sportskeeda.

As the name suggests, the new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 has been launched only for low-budget smartphones. As per the information available, you will have to download 0.20.0 before downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1. The new version will be available for download only after this. Users willing to play the game will have to download the APK link.

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India

Do also note that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so it is strictly advised that Indian gamers should not download the game via any APK extension.

The government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

PUBG job opening in India

PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into Indian market. Meanwhile, an Inside Sport report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’.

Recently, the company posted a new job opening (for Bangalore location) in India seeking for someone as an Investment and Strategy Analyst who will be responsible for mergers and acquisitions. The jobs details posted on LinkedIn said that the role of the candidate will be to “support the process and global deal flow evaluation with respect to India and MENA regions and assist global teams with the same.” .