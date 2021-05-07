PUBG Mobile officially back as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Know all about pre-registration, parental control, security and more

New Delhi: After months of speculations and anticipations, Krafton, the South Korean publisher of PUBG Mobile finally made the news official regarding the game’s India re-entry.

PUBG Mobile India is officially back as Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to the company, the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile.

The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration

Battlegrounds Mobile India -- a battle royale experience -- will have a period of pre-registration before the launch. Krafton said it will collaborate with partners to build an e-sports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events.

Parental control for Battlegrounds Mobile India

When you play our game we do not knowingly collect, use or share any personal information for those who are under 18 years of age without verifiable parental consent or as permitted by law, the company said. If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system, it added.

The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown`s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.