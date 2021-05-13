PUBG Mobile officially back as Battlegrounds Mobile India: When and how to do pre-registration

New Delhi: After months of speculations and anticipations, PUBG Mobile is officially back as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India -- a battle royale experience -- will have a period of pre-registration before the launch. Krafton said it will collaborate with partners to build an e-sports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration

As per reports in the media the game developer Krafton may launch the game in the month of June, although nothing has been confirmed by the company officially as yet. Considering the reports, if the game is launched in June, we could expect the pre-registrations to open atleast a week or so before.

PUBG Mobile India was available on both Android and on iOS. Hence, if the company follows similar trend, Battlegrounds Mobile India would also be available on both platforms. Hence, we could expect the pre-registration to be available for both Android and iOS users.

According to the company, the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

Battlegrounds Mobile India with stricter parental control

When you play our game we do not knowingly collect, use or share any personal information for those who are under 18 years of age without verifiable parental consent or as permitted by law, the company said. If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system, it added.

The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown`s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.