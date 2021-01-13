हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PUBG

PUBG Mobile releases 1.2 global update over iOS and Android platforms

PUBG Corp. has released PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version over iOS and android platform.

Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: PUBG has a great fanbase all over the world, and India is no exception to it. In a recent development, the PUBG Corp. has released PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version over iOS and android platform. 

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) replying to an RTI filed by Gem Wire on December 17, 2020, has stated that 'access to PUBG in India' is not illegal. 

The PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite versions are banned since September 2020 in India. The game was on the list of 118 Chinese apps/ games that the Indian government banned keeping in mind the national security concern. The fans keep hoping for its comeback in India.

 

PUBG Mobile's global handle tweeted on Tuesday (January 12) " Patch 1.2 has been fully released in both the iOS App Store and Google Play store. Download the newest update now to experience the special Runic Power on Erangel!"

According to the PUBG Mobile, the 1.2 update will feature Runic power mode, Honor building in Metro Royale, a cheer park running power themed event, Power armoured mode and FAMAS rifle.  

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update for android is 615 MB and 1.5 GB in size for iOS version.

PUBGPUBG MobilePUBG 1.2
