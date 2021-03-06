हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PUBG:Mobile

PUBG: New State pre-registrations surpasses 5 million mark in just 1 week

Set in 2051, the game takes place years after the current PUBG games -- which are set in approximately modern times -- on a new map called Troi and promises to bring with it a slew of near-future weapons and vehicles, like drones and deployable combat shields.

PUBG Mobile game’s latest instalment, PUBG New State has crossed the 5 million mark in pre-registration in just one week on Google Play Store within a week of its release. 

PUBG: New State pre-registrations on the Google Play store started on February 25. The company took to Twitter to reveal its milestones. “You did it! We did it! Thanks to our AMAZING community, we’ve hit over 5 million pre-registrations on Google Play within a week!. We’re excited to share more exclusive info soon, so keep an eye on our social channels and spread the word! #pubgnewstate  #pubgns #newstate,” the game developers tweeted.

Set in 2051, the game takes place years after the current PUBG games -- which are set in approximately modern times -- on a new map called Troi and promises to bring with it a slew of near-future weapons and vehicles, like drones and deployable combat shields. It will feature all-new maps, weapons and drones.

However, this is not for Indian users as the game is banned in the country. When they visit the game’s page on the Google Play Store, they will receive an error.

The game marks the third battle royale game under the PUBG umbrella -- although, unlike its mobile cousin PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studio, the company behind PlayerUnknown`s Battlegrounds, the PC and console version of the original game.

