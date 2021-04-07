PUBG to release big update on April 8, brand new map KARAKIN is officially live

New Delhi: PUBG is going to release big update on April 8 at 9:30 IST, a report in the Insidesport said.

The company's official page has said that Update 11.1 is coming soon! "Drop back into the highlands of Paramo with updated terrain and new game modes available. While there, you can try out the latest weapon balance updates that include damage increases for the Mini-14, VSS, and SCAR-L. You can also work on the 10 new Mastery Medals added to bling up your revamped PUBG ID. On larger maps, deploy the new Emergency Pickup to grab a quick transport over to the safe zone for you and your squad. 11.1 also features Killfeed updates, new ways to find and add friends, a new Match Log, and more," a PUBG page reads.

Meanwhile, PUBG has officially tweeted that the brand new map KARAKIN is officially live. The new Karakin map, which will replace the Vikendi map.

"This definitely isn't a prank - our brand new map KARAKIN is officially LIVE! Please enjoy this warm welcome from our unofficial tour guides," PUBG tweeted.

— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 7, 2021

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India

Do also note that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so it is strictly advised that Indian gamers should not download the game via any APK extension.

The government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

PUBG job opening in India

PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into Indian market. Meanwhile, an Inside Sport report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’.

Recently, the company posted a new job opening (for Bangalore location) in India seeking for someone as an Investment and Strategy Analyst who will be responsible for mergers and acquisitions. The jobs details posted on LinkedIn said that the role of the candidate will be to “support the process and global deal flow evaluation with respect to India and MENA regions and assist global teams with the same.” .