Purchased a wrong game or app on Google Play Store? Here’s how to seek refund

New Delhi: What do you do when you buy a wrong clothing or accessories range? You would usually like to refund or seek for an exchange. Similar is the case with several apps and games purchased on Google play store.

Google may give refunds for some Google Play purchases, depending on the refund policies. If a purchase was accidentally made by a friend or family member using your account, request a refund on the Google Play website.

But if you find a Google Play purchase on your card or other payment method that you didn't make and that wasn't made by anyone you know, report unauthorized charges within 120 days of the transaction.

The following procedure can be used if you want refund on basic app or games on Google Play Store

If you think you have made a wrong purchase, visit Play Store within 48 hours.



Click the ‘Refund’ button.



Usually it takes 15 minutes for the refund process after it has been approved, but sometimes it takes up to 4 hours.

In its support page, Google said if you bought music, movies, books, or other content, you may be able to request a refund after more than 48 hours.

Do keep in mind that Google's refund policies are different depending on what you bought.

"You may get an automatic refund if you uninstall a paid app shortly after first buying it. If you want to reinstall the app, you'll have to buy it again and you may not be eligible for a refund on that purchase," Google says.

However, if you give your account or payment details to someone else, appear to be abusing our policies, or don’t protect your account with authentication, it usually can’t issue a refund.