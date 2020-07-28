Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can charge your smartphone battery from zero to 50% in just 5 minutes

New Delhi: American chipmaker Qualcomm has unveiled Quick Charge 5, touted to be the world's first 100W+ fast charging solution for smartphones which promises to charge the device from 0-50 percent in just five minutes.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge. We are proud to expand our technology portfolio and make accessible 100W+ charging a commercial reality,” Ev Roach, VP Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc said.

Quick Charge 5 is 70 percent more efficient than Quick Charge 4 and offers 10 times the power delivery of Quick Charge. This solution supports 2S batteries and 20 Volts of power delivery.

Quick Charge 5 sets a new standard for charging performance by charging up to four times faster than the previous generation. While Quick Charge 5 charges devices at blazing fast speeds, it also keeps extreme safety measures in mind; Quick Charge 5 incorporates 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections, including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V. It also runs 10 degrees Celsius cooler than Quick Charge 4. Quick Charge 5 enables Dual/Triple Charge technology, adaptive input voltage, INOV4, Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology, which work together to maximize power transfer efficiency, increase safety and help extend the battery life cycle on a users’ device, the company said.

Quick Charge 5 is currently sampling with customers and is expected to appear in commercial devices in Q3 2020. Quick Charge 5 is supported on Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, and future premium- and high-tier Snapdragon mobile platforms.