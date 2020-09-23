Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile platform with HDR gaming, on-device AI unveiled

New Delhi: Qualcomm Technologies has launched a new 5G mobile platform in the 7-series –the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform. The Snapdragon 750G 5G enables global 5G with brilliant HDR gaming and amazing on-device AI. ​

To date, there have been more than 275 designs announced or in development based on Snapdragon 7-series mobile platforms, including 140 5G designs, the company said.

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 750G are expected to be commercially available by the end of 2020. Snapdragon 750G is also pin- and software-compatible with Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform, it added.

The new Snapdragon 750G features the truly global Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, which supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz, SA and NSA modes, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and global roaming and global multi-SIM. This comprehensive modem-to-antenna solution allows devices powered by Snapdragon 750G to support multi-gigabit connections with lightning-fast upload and download speeds. Snapdragon 750G offers select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to allow for smooth, low-latency gameplay for richer entertainment quality.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, Snapdragon 750G enables up to 10 percent better graphics rendering compared to Snapdragon 730G for stunning, life-like imagery. Players can take advantage of 5G through multiplayer gaming or streaming their favorite games right to their smartphones with up-and-coming 5G cloud gaming platforms.

Featuring the latest 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 750G powers intuitive interactions enabling smart camera and video, voice translation, advanced AI based imaging, and AI enhanced gaming experiences. With up to 4.0 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS), the Qualcomm AI Engine delivers up to 20% improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G.

Snapdragon 750G features the Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU, which delivers up to 20 percent improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G, for overall enhanced user experience. Snapdragon 750G is also equipped with the always-on Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which combines multiple data streams for contextual use-cases: a low-power Qualcomm AI Engine enables AI-based echo cancellation and background noise suppression to provide improved voice-chat gaming experiences, uninterrupted voice communication, and support for always-on voice assistants.