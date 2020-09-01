Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 732G chipset to improve high-tier mobile gaming– All you want to know

New Delhi: Qualcomm Technologies on Monday unveiled the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset which is a follow-on to the Snapdragon 730G which launched with Pixel 4a earlier this month.

Snapdragon 732G is designed to deliver immersive gameplay backed by smarter, faster artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated performance, including an upgraded GPU and CPU compared to the previous generation, , the company said.

"Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance," Kedar Kondap, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

In addition to performance enhancements due to upgraded CPU and GPU, Snapdragon 732G enables select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences to allow players to experience "ultra-realistic" gameplay in over a billion shades of colour.

Featuring the 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 732G offers intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations, helping to improve battery power efficiency.

Snapdragon 732G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem, offering remarkable LTE download and upload speeds in addition to breakthrough Wi-Fi performance.

It is also designed to improve 4G download and upload speeds.