QX Lab AI Launches Ask QX, Hybrid GenAI Platform With Support For 12 Indian Languages

Dubai: QX Lab AI has launched Ask QX, the world’s first hybrid generative AI platform to making AI more accessible for the Indian masses. The first to have a node-based architecture, Ask QX is available in 100+ languages, out of which 12 are Indian. The platform aims to empower Indians across the country and beyond, to seamlessly engage with GenAI every day in their preferred language.

The 12 Indian languages that the web platform and app are available in include Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi & Assamese. Apart from English, Ask QX is also available in Arabic, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Sinhala amongst a host of other global languages.

Ask QX has a user base of more than 8 million users at the time of the platform launch, company claimed. At launch, Ask QX will be available in text and audio format. Image and video generation capabilities will be added to it by March 2024.

The AI platform offers a range of subscription models, including free and paid versions, tailored to different user segments.

Conceived after eight years of dedicated effort and meticulous development, Ask QX boasts unparalleled language proficiency and accuracy across multiple Indian languages. Our vision for Ask QX is to bridge the existing gap, ensuring that the transformative potential of AI is accessible to all, not limited to a privileged few," said Tilakraj Parmar, Co-Founder & CEO, QX Lab AI.

Arjun Prasad, co- founder of QX Lab, said that they have strategically forged partnerships across both the public and private sectors in India, which will be announcing soon.

Ask QX is now available for use in India and can be accessed through a variety of platforms, including web and mobile applications on Play Store. The IOS version will follow soon, on the app store.