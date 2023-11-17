trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689141
PM Modi Raises Concerns Over Deepfakes, Highlights Potential Misuse Of AI

Deepfake technology utilizes Artificial Intelligence to modify or manipulate real videos seamlessly, making it challenging to distinguish them from authentic ones.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern about the growing threat of 'Deep Fake' videos in the country, amplified by the rise of Artificial Intelligence. Modi emphasized the need for the media to educate people about this danger. His statement comes in the wake of a controversy and significant outrage online over deepfake videos featuring South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif.

"I came across a video where I was depicted singing a Garba song. There are numerous similar videos circulating online," stated PM Modi, expressing his growing concern about the significant threat posed by Deepfake technology. He emphasized the potential for this technology to cause substantial problems for all of us.

Deepfake technology utilizes Artificial Intelligence to modify or manipulate real videos seamlessly, making it challenging to distinguish them from authentic ones. Unfortunately, some individuals with malicious intentions are using this technology to tarnish the reputation of celebrities or ordinary people by creating and sharing deepfake videos online to achieve their goals.

For instance, there was a viral video where the face of Rashmika Mandanna was digitally placed on the body of a British Indian actress entering a lift. While all aspects of the video appeared genuine, the manipulated face caused the controversy.

Earlier, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded on the deepfake videos and said they are “more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation”. He even directed social media intermediaries to ensure that they have legal obligations to remove such content from the platform under the IT act.

