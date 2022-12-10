realme 10 Pro 5G Price in India on Flipkart: Get realme 10 Pro+ curved display smartphone at discount before December 14 sale; Details here

Realme has launched its 5G smartphone series realme 10 Pro 5G on December 8. There are two phones in the series -Realme 10 Pro and realme 10 Pro+. While the realme 10 Pro+ 5G will go on sale starting December 14, the realme 10 Pro will go on sale from December 16 on Flipkart. However, if you want to buy any of these smartphones, you can get them before the official sale as well. Yes, Flipkart will come out with Zero Hour Sale at 7pm on December 13 during which the users can be able to buy these smartphones.

Both are 5G smartphones and are mid-budget phones. Talking about Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, the device comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ and 61-degree curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits peak brightness. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM tray slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB, triple rear camera 108MP + 8MP + 2MP with LED flash, a 16MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger.

The Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.72-inch full HD+ LCD screen with 30Hz-120Hz refresh rate, up to 680 nits, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual SIM slots (SIM + SIM or microSD card), and a 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, the dual rear camera of 108MP+2MP with LED flash, a 16MP selfie camera on the front, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

The Zero Hour is upon us! Be the first to catch the live sale on the 13th of December at 7 PM and win smartphones and other exciting prizes. Get ready to witness the curve with #realme.



Know more: https://t.co/YrVrHdjVWc@Flipkart #realme10ProSeries5G #CurvedDisplayNewVision pic.twitter.com/mI98b81Rb0 — realme (@realmeIndia) December 10, 2022

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available in three colours- Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue. The 6GB RAM +128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999 while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 25,999. Realme 10 Pro 5G comes in three colours- Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue. The 6GB RAM +128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Both phones will be available with Rs 1,000 cash back on Realme e-store and Flipkart for a limited period.