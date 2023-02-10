Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Launching Today in India: Check Where, When, How to Watch Live Stream and What to Expect From Upcoming Phone

New Delhi: Today, Realme will introduce the Coca-Cola variant of the Realme 10 Pro in India. Today at 12:30 pm, an event will announce the smartphone. The back of the special edition phone will feature a dual-tone pattern. The words "Realme" and "Coca-Cola" will be embedded on the back of the smartphone in the recognisable black and red Coca-Cola colour scheme.

When, Where, and How to Watch the Live Stream of Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Launch Event

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will be introduced at an event today, as was already stated. At 12:30, the event will get underway. The company's official YouTube account will host a live stream of the event.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Expected Specifications

Similar features to those of the normal Realme 10 Pro may be available in the special edition. A 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz might be included. It will have a dual-SIM (Nano) orientation and Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition phone could have a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC made in a 6nm process, together with an Adreno A619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

It will include a dual back camera system with a 108MP Samsung HM6 main sensor for optics. At the back, there will be a 2MP portrait sensor. The device might have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone will include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Pre-Order

The smartphone is currently available for pre-order on Realme's official website. Those who pre-order the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition will receive a variety of goodies from the firm. For the first 50,000 pre-bookings, 1000 coupons worth 200 are available.

Similar to this, orders up to 100,000 will receive a 3-watt Bluetooth speaker, while orders up to 1,50,000 will enter customers to win an electric toothbrush. The Realme Watch 2, Realme Coca-Cola figurine, and Realme Coca-Cola Deluxe Boxset are additional bonuses.