Realme 12 Pro 5G series Launching In India Today: Where To Watch Live Stream, Top 7 Points To Know

New Delhi: Realme is ready to launch its much-anticipated Realme 12 Pro 5G series in India at noon. The company will unveil two smartphone lineups: the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The live stream of the launch event can be viewed on Realme's YouTube channel.

The phone will be available via the company’s official website and Flipkart. Additionally, Realme has announced that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be available for early access sale on Flipkart from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM tonight.

Realme stated in its official invite posted on platform X that, "Join us as we unveil the Realme 12 Pro Series 5G and witness how these smartphones are set to revolutionize the smartphone industry. We can't wait to share this moment with you! Stay tuned, and for more information, visit our website and social platforms: realme.com, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube."

It is rumored that the upcoming Realme 12 Pro 5G series is expected to offer a premium design and camera features similar to last year's Realme 11 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro in the mid-range segment.

Here are the expected features of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series

-Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G will have a periscope lens, possibly a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support.

-The Realme 12 Pro 5G series is rumored to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and sport 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate.



-The Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G are expected to house 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support.

-The smartphones are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset on the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset on the Realme 12 Pro 5G smartphone.

-Both smartphones may also come with a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back.

-The Realme 12 Pro 5G is likely to come in two variants with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, respectively. It is expected to be available in two color options: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige.

-The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G could come with two storage options, 128 GB and 256 GB, respectively. The handset will likely be available in three color options: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue.