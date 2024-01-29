Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, 12 Pro 5G Launch in India; Check Specs And Other Features

New Delhi: Realme rolls out its latest flagship Realme 12 Pro 5G series in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveils two smartphone lineups: the Realme 12 Pro5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The newly launched lineups will be available via Realme's official website and Flipkart. Moreover, the company has announced that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be available for early access sale on Flipkart from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM tonight.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The device boasts a striking 6.7-inch display featuring a remarkable brightness of 950 nits and a smooth 120Hz curved vision display, ensuring vibrant visuals and seamless user experience.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset, promising robust performance and efficient connectivity. The smartphone comes in two distinct colours - Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences. The camera setup is equally impressive, with a periscope lens and the flagship Sony IMX890 sensor, complemented by optical image stabilization (OIS) support for stunning and shake-free captures.

Running on the cutting-edge UI 5.0 based on Android 14, the device introduces a 3D VC Cooling System for enhanced thermal management, ensuring sustained performance during multiple tasks.

Discover the key strengths and highlights of the #realme12proPlus5G in just one image! Which features do you love the most?#realme12proSeries5G pic.twitter.com/aqLGkuQKay — realme Global (@realmeglobal) January 29, 2024

More to Follow....