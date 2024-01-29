trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715164
NewsTechnology
REALME INDIA

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, 12 Pro 5G Launch in India; Check Specs And Other Features

Realme launches Realme 12 Pro 5G series in India The lineup includes Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones and will be available for early access sale on Flipkart. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, 12 Pro 5G Launch in India; Check Specs And Other Features Image Credit: Twitter/realmeIndia

New Delhi: Realme rolls out its latest flagship Realme 12 Pro 5G series in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveils two smartphone lineups: the Realme 12 Pro5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The newly launched lineups will be available via Realme's official website and Flipkart. Moreover, the company has announced that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be available for early access sale on Flipkart from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM tonight. 

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The device boasts a striking 6.7-inch display featuring a remarkable brightness of 950 nits and a smooth 120Hz curved vision display, ensuring vibrant visuals and seamless user experience. 

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset, promising robust performance and efficient connectivity. The smartphone comes in two distinct colours - Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences. The camera setup is equally impressive, with a periscope lens and the flagship Sony IMX890 sensor, complemented by optical image stabilization (OIS) support for stunning and shake-free captures. 

Running on the cutting-edge UI 5.0 based on Android 14, the device introduces a 3D VC Cooling System for enhanced thermal management, ensuring sustained performance during multiple tasks. 

More to Follow....

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple