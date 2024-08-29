Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G Launched In India With 50MP Camera: Check Price, Specs, Availability & More
The device packs a powerful 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, allowing for rapid recharging.
New Delhi: Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand has introduced its newest lineup in India with the Realme 13 5G series. This series features two models: the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G. Both of these models features a sleek, consistent design and bring latest 5G technology to the market.
Availability and Offer:
Starting September 6, the new Realme 13 5G series will be available on Flipkart, Realme’s website and in stores. Users can pre-book it and earn you a Rs 1,500 cashback.
Pricing:
The Realme 13 5G series begins at Rs 17,999. The Realme 13 5G is available for Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB version and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. The Realme 13+ 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+256GB version, and Rs 26,999 for the 12GB+256GB option.
Realme 13+ 5G: Key Specifications
Camera:
The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel mono camera on the back. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 16-megapixel front camera located in the punch-hole display.
Battery:
Display and Design:
The Realme 13+ 5G boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The design includes a circular camera module on the back and a marble-like texture on the lower part. It comes in three colors: Dark Purple, Speed Green, and Victory Gold.
Processor:
Under the hood, the Realme 13+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, providing a smooth and updated software experience.
Realme 13+ 5G: Features
- Cooling Technology:
The smartphone is equipped with a Stainless Steel VC 6050mm² cooling area to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions.
- 90FPS Gaming Speed:
The Realme 13+ 5G offers a high 90FPS gaming speed, a feature currently exclusive to this model in its price range.
- Game Modes:
It includes a Game mode with three settings: Low-power mode, Balanced mode, and GT mode, providing a customizable gaming experience.
- Advanced Camera:
The device features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 OIS Camera, enhanced with AI boost for improved photography.
