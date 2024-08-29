Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2784959https://zeenews.india.com/technology/realme-13-5g-realme-13-5g-launched-in-india-with-50mp-camera-check-price-specs-availability-more-2784959.html
NewsTechnology
REALME 13 5G

Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G Launched In India With 50MP Camera: Check Price, Specs, Availability & More

The device packs a powerful 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, allowing for rapid recharging.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G Launched In India With 50MP Camera: Check Price, Specs, Availability & More Image Credit: realmeindia/Insta

New Delhi: Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand has introduced its newest lineup in India with the Realme 13 5G series. This series features two models: the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G. Both of these models features a sleek, consistent design and bring latest 5G technology to the market.

Availability and Offer:

Starting September 6, the new Realme 13 5G series will be available on Flipkart, Realme’s website and in stores. Users can pre-book it and earn you a Rs 1,500 cashback.

Pricing:

The Realme 13 5G series begins at Rs 17,999. The Realme 13 5G is available for Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB version and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. The Realme 13+ 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+256GB version, and Rs 26,999 for the 12GB+256GB option.

Realme 13+ 5G: Key Specifications

Camera:
The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel mono camera on the back. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 16-megapixel front camera located in the punch-hole display.

Battery:

The device packs a powerful 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, allowing for rapid recharging.

Display and Design:

The Realme 13+ 5G boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The design includes a circular camera module on the back and a marble-like texture on the lower part. It comes in three colors: Dark Purple, Speed Green, and Victory Gold.

Processor:

Under the hood, the Realme 13+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, providing a smooth and updated software experience.

Realme 13+ 5G: Features

- Cooling Technology:
The smartphone is equipped with a Stainless Steel VC 6050mm² cooling area to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions.

- 90FPS Gaming Speed:
The Realme 13+ 5G offers a high 90FPS gaming speed, a feature currently exclusive to this model in its price range.

- Game Modes:
It includes a Game mode with three settings: Low-power mode, Balanced mode, and GT mode, providing a customizable gaming experience.

- Advanced Camera:
The device features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 OIS Camera, enhanced with AI boost for improved photography.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test
DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?