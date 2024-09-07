Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G Go On First Sale In India; Check Price And Launch Offers

New Delhi: The Chinese smartphone brand launched the Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G smartphones in the Indian market. Now, the Realme 13 5G series goes on sale in the country with lucrative launch offers.

The Realme 13 5G is offered in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage variants. Meanwhile, the Realme 13+ 5G comes in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage variants. The Realme 13 5G comes in two colour options: Dark Purple and Speed Green. The Realme 13+ 5G is offered in Victory Gold, Dark Purple and Speed Green colour options.

Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G Price And Launch Offers

The Realme 13 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB version carries a price tag of Rs 19,999. The Realme 13+ 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB+256GB model costs Rs 24,999, and the 12GB+256GB version is priced at Rs 26,999.

It is interesting to know that the company is offering Rs 1,500 on the three variants of the Realme 13+ 5G which includes the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB storage models. Moreover, consumers can also enjoy a Rs 1,000 cashback available on purchasing 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants of the Realme 13 5G.

Realme 13 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and runs the Realme UI based on Android 14. The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

On the optics front, the handset comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For quality selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP front camera positioned in a notch at the top of the display.

Realme 13 5G+ Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 13+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, providing a smooth and updated software experience. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery but offers a faster 80W charging.

On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For quality selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter on the front.