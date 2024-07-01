Advertisement
NewsTechnology
REALME

Realme 13 Pro 5G Series India Launch Confirmed With AI Camera; Check Expected Specs

The Realme 13 Pro Series 5G is expected to be launched as the successor to the Realme 12 Pro series which was introduced in the Indian market in January this year.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 03:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Realme 13 Pro 5G Series India Launch Confirmed With AI Camera; Check Expected Specs Image Credit: @realmeglobal/X

Realme 13 Pro 5G Series India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Realme will launch the Realme 13 Pro Series 5G smartphones in the Indian market soon. However, the company has started teasing the launch of the much anticipated Realme 13 Pro Series 5G ahead of the official launch in the country. 

The company claims that the smartphone will be the first Professional AI Camera phone by Realme to offer groundbreaking AI features. The series is expected to be launched as the successor to the Realme 12 Pro series which was introduced in India in January this year. 

Notably, Realme has already rolled out the Realme GT 6T and Realme GT 6 in India. The Realme 13 Pro Series 5G smartphones are expected to feature the Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+. The phones could be sold on Flipkart, in addition to realme.com and offline stores.  

Realme 13 Pro+ Specifications (Expected)

The much-anticipated smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The 13 Pro+ is expected to be available in 4 storage variants: 8GB RAM+128GB storage, 8GB RAM+256GB storage, 12GB RAM+256GB storage and 12GB RAM+512GB storage. On the design front, these phones are likely to see a punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter and a familiar watch-like camera module on the back for the rear camera setup. 

The Realme 13 Pro+  smartphone is expected to pack a 50MP main camera along with other camera components similar to those in the Realme 12 Pro+.  The upcoming smartphone will probably weigh 190 grams compared to the Realme 12 Pro+, which weighs 196 grams. 

Realme 13 Pro Specifications (Expected) 

The Realme 13 Pro is rumoured to come in four storage variants — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The handset is expected to offer in monet gold, monet purple, and sky green shades. 

