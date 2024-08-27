Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition Launched In China, Check Specs, price

New Delhi: Realme has launched the Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition smartphone in China. The newly launched smartphone looks same as the Realme 13 Pro series in India in July. However, the phone offers the same specifications. It is important to note that the Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition is currently available only in China alongside the Realme 13 Pro+.

The phone is offered in Lake Green and Monet Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options. It packs with a 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage model.

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition Price And Availability

The smartphone is priced CNY 2,099 (Rs 24,729 approx) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 2,399 (Rs 28,264 approx). Consumers can purchase the Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition via Realme’s online store and JD.com.

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition Specifications

The phone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits peak brightness along with a SGS AI Eye Protection screen certification.

The phone houses a 5,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

On the optics front, the smartphone packs with a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There is a 32MP shooter at the front for selfies and video chats. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port.