Realme 13 Pro+ New Colour Variant Launched In India; Check Specs And Bank Offers

Realme 13 Pro+ New Variant: Realme has launched a new colour variant of the Realme 13 Pro+ smartphone in India. Notably, the Chinese tech brand has already launched the Realme 13 Pro+ in July this year alongside the Realme 13 Pro 5G. Initially, the handset was available in the country in two colour options — Green and Gold. Now, the Realme 13 Pro+ will be offered in a third Monet Purple shade as well.

Realme 13 Pro+ Price And Availability:

The recently launched smartphone is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB variant costs at Rs 34,999, while the 12GB + 512GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 36,999.

Consumers can purchase the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G with a new variant on September 2 at 12pm IST via Flipkart, the Realme India website and offline mainline stores.

Realme 13 Pro+ New Colour Variant Bank Offers:

Customers who purchase the Monet Purple colour option between noon and midnight on September 2 can take advantage of a ₹3,000 bank offer and a Rs 4,000 exchange offer. It's important to note that the bank offer is exclusively available during this time frame and applies only to the new purple variant.

Realme 13 Pro+ Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,200mAh battery along with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 13 Pro+ runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, along with an Adreno 710 GPU.

In the camera department, the phone comes with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel 1 / 1.56-inch LYT-701 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, a 50-megapixel LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. Notably, the camera setup is equipped with several AI-based features such as AI audio zoom, AI group enhance and AI smart removal among others collectively called HyperImage+.