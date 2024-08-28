Realme 13 Series To Launch In India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, And What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Realme is set to launch its new Realme 13 series in India following the release of Realme GT6 last month. Targeting the sub- Rs 20,000 price range, the Realme 13 series will compete with models like the Vivo T3 and the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

The Realme 13 series is set to launch tomorrow, August 29, at 12 PM. The phones will be available for purchase on Flipkart. While we already know several details about the series, there are also rumours about some incremental upgrades. Here’s everything we know so far about the Realme 13 series.

Realme 13 Series: Expected Price in India

The recently launched Realme 13 Pro series started at Rs 24,000. The upcoming Realme 13 series is expected to be priced slightly lower around Rs 20,000. The exact prices will be confirmed at the launch event.

Realme 13 Series: What We Know So Far

The Realme 13 series is expected to include two models, typically a standard version and a slightly upgraded variant likely the Realme 13 and Realme 13+. While the company hasn’t confirmed this yet, Flipkart's teaser reveals that the series will be available in two colours, Sea Green and Gold.

The Realme 13 series will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset which promises improved efficiency. The phones are expected to score 750,000 on AnTuTu. Other specifications have not yet been disclosed.

Teasers from Realme give us some hints about the new series. The back panel of the Realme 13 series looks premium with a marble-like finish and a triple-rear camera setup in a circular module. It also features a boxy, metallic frame and a punch-hole display. The design is similar to other Realme models, like the 13 Pro series and the Realme Narzo 70 Pro. A standout feature is the inclusion of a classic 3.5mm headphone jack, which will be appreciated by users who still value this option.