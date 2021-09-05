Realme 9 series officially announced, features, specs expected on September 9

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch its two new phones which are Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G in India on September 9. It will also unveil Realme Pad, the first tablet by the brand.

Meanwhile, Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong recently announced that the company will make another big announcement at its September 9 event. Wong also revealed that the features and other details of the Realme 9 series will be revealed during the launch event.

Customers will have to wait and watch to see the specifications upgrade of Realme 9 and 9 Pro. In terms of features of Realme 8 Pro, the smartphone will be equipped with a 108 MP camera in the sub-20K segment, while the Realme 8 5G is seen as the most affordable 5G phone in India.

Besides that, Realme 8i will feature MediaTek Helio 96 SoC, while the Realme 8s 5G will have the Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Besides that, the company will also launch Realme Pad on September 9. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the tablet will be equipped with the highest resolution displays on the market with a WUXGA+ (2000x1200 pixels) resolution.

