Realme

Realme Buds Air 2 with ANC launched in India at Rs 3299, First sale on March 2

The TWS earphone is a successor to ever so popular realme Buds Air which provided good sound quality with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) at a budget price. Realme Buds Air 2 follows the same path by improving on the hardware and design.

Realme Buds Air 2 with ANC launched in India at Rs 3299, First sale on March 2

New Delhi: Realme has launched Buds Air 2 in the Indian market. The TWS earphone is a successor to ever so popular realme Buds Air which provided good sound quality with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) at a budget price. Realme Buds Air 2 follows the same path by improving on the hardware and design.

Realme Buds Air 2 gets a 10mm Diamond-like Carbon Driver. The TWS earphone supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB. It gets dual microphones ENC for calling. The TWS earphone has an effective range of 10 meters. 

Realme Buds Air 2 takes 2 hours to fully charge with the charging case and earbuds. It takes 1 hour to fully charge the earbuds only. Realme Buds Air 2 claims 120 minutes of playback when charging case and earbuds are charged for 10min (noise cancellation off at 50% volume with AAC). 

Realme Buds Air 2 offers 22.5 hours of playback at 50 per cent volume and AAC quality with noise cancellation on. It offers 25 hours of playback at 50 per cent volume and AAC quality with noise cancellation off. The earbuds alone offer 4 hours of playback at 50 per cent volume and AAC quality with noise cancellation on. Earbuds offer 5 hours of playback at 50 per cent volume and AAC quality with noise cancellation off.

Realme Buds Air 2 is powered by the company's R2 intelligent noise cancellation chip that combines powerful performance with ultra-low power consumption for a stable connection and a new wireless experience.

Realme Buds Air 2 supports AAC, SBC codec. It comes in two colours: Closer Black and Closer White. 

Realme Buds Air 2 will be sold in the first sale which will go live on Flipkart. The first sale for the TWS earphones will take place on Tuesday (March 2) at 12 PM. Realme Buds Air 2 is priced at Rs. 3,299.

