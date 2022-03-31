Realme C31 with 5000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs, features

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Realme C31

Realme has announced the debut of the Realme C31 smartphone to meet the growing demand from its customers, said Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India. 

New Delhi: Realme has launched the Realme C31 smartphone in India with a 5000 mAh battery. The affordable smartphone comes with a 13MP AI triple camera on the back and is powered by the 12nm Unisoc T612 octa-core processor. 

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, said, that the realme C-series has been well received by the company’s customers across the world. 

The company has now announced the debut of the Realme C31 smartphone to meet the growing demand from its customers. Sheth reportedly said that the Realme C31 is the most stylish entry-level smartphone, adding that the device is made to fulfil the expectations of the users. 

Realme C31 Price 

Realme C31 is launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB+32GB variant. The 4GB+64GB variant of Realme C31 is priced at Rs 9,999. The company has launched Realme C31 in two colour variants – Light Silver and Dark Green. 

Realme C31 Availability 

Customers will be able to buy the newly launched smartphone starting from 12 noon on April 6, 2022. The smartphone will be available on realme.com, Flipkart and other retailers. 

Realme C31 Specs

Realme C31 is powered by the 12nm Unisoc T612 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The smartphone is backed by an impressive 5,000mAh battery. Also Read: WhatsApp sees 7 bn voice messages daily, unveils new tools

The device packs a triple camera setup, with a 13MP main shooter, coupled with a 2MP macro lens and a B&W camera. On the front, the startup comes with a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also Read: Last day today for PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi scheme subscribers to deposit minimum balance

