Realme C61 With 5,000mAh Battery, HD+ Display Launched: Check Price, Specs, Offers & More

New Delhi: Realme launched its budget-friendly ‘C’ series C61 smartphone in India on June 28. The smartphone is priced below Rs 10,000 and this affordable handset is available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C61: Price & Offers

- 4GB RAM / 64GB Storage: ₹7,699

- 4GB RAM / 128GB Storage: ₹8,499

- 6GB RAM / 128GB Storage: ₹8,999 (Initial sale price: ₹8,099)

Meanwhile, during initial sale the 6GB RAM variant will be available for a special price of ₹8,099.

Realme C61: Availability

You can purchase the Realme C61 from Realme's website, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores.The initial offer is available from today, June 28, until July.

Realme C61: Colours

The smartphone will be available in two colors: Safari Green and Marble Black.

Realme C61: Specifications

The Realme C61 is powered by a UNISOC T612 octa-core processor and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 5,000mAh battery and a 32MP primary sensor and ensures both long-lasting performance and high-quality photography. It also features an HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. It also offers "reinforced glass" for its display.