Realme C63 5G Launched In India With 5000mAh Battery, Starting At Rs 10,999; Check Specs

Realme C63 5G India Launch: Realme has launched the budget-friendly Realme C63 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone comes in two colour options: Forest Green and Starry Gold colour. It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and comes with the Realme Mini Capsule 2.0 feature.

Chinese smartphone brand has promised that the Realme C63 5G smartphone will get three years of security updates and two years of software updates for the phone. The phone is offered in 4GB RAM+128GB, 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB storage model.

Realme C63 5G Price And Availability

The Realme C63 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM+128GB model costs Rs 11,999 and the 8GB RAM+128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The first sale of the smartphone will begin at 12:00 pm on August 20. Consumers can buy the smartphone through the Realme India website and Flipkart.

Realme C63 5G Introductory Offer:

Consumers can avail upto Rs. 1,000 on payments using select bank cards as part of an introductory offer. This will bring down the starting price tag to Rs. 9,999.

Realme C63 5G Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 625nits of peak brightness, 89.97 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and is loaded with a 5000mAh (typical) battery with 10W quick charge and reverse charging support. The battery is expected to provide up to 29 days of standby time and up to 40.1 hours of talk time on a single charge.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera with a Galaxycore GC32E1 sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

For connectivity, the new Realme C63 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The virtual RAM feature allows users to expand the onboard RAM up to 16GB.