New Delhi: Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone, which was recently launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer in India, will go on first sale today (April 14) at noon (12 pm). So, if you are planning to buy the newly launched Realme GT 2 Pro, you may have to place your order right on time. Or else, the smartphone could go out of stock, and you will be left with no other option, but to wait for the next sale.

As part of the launch offer, Flipkart is running a deal wherein customers buying Realme GT 2 Pro can purchase Realme Watch S worth Rs 4,999 by paying just Rs 1. The e-commerce company is offering other card discounts on the purchase of the smartphone.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specs

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting the 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced fast charging.

The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen. On the back, it packas a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme GT 2 Pro India Price

Realme GT 2 Pro’s price is Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model while the variant with 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will retail at Rs 57,999. The smartphone is available in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour variants.

Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Offers

As part of the introductory offer, Realme is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the purchase of Realme GT 2 Pro via HDFC Bank cards and SBI Credit cards. Customers can also buy the smartphone on no-cost EMIs starting at just Rs 4,167 per month.

Also, it goes without saying, that customers having Flipkart Axis Bank cards can get 5% cashback on the non-EMI purchase of Realme GT 2.

Realme GT 2 Pro Availability

Realme GT 2 Pro sale will begin at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone will also sell in select offline retail stores.

