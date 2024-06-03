Advertisement
REALME

Realme GT 6 India Launch Date Officially Confirmed, Set To Debut With AI Features; Check Expected Specs

The Realme GT 6 smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was launched in China last month.     

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Realme GT 6 India Launch Date Officially Confirmed, Set To Debut With AI Features; Check Expected Specs Image Credit: @realmeIndia/X

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has announced the official launch date of the Realme GT 6 smartphone in India and global markets. Realme is promoting the smartphone with the tagline "AI Flagship Killer". 

Notably, the smartphone is likely to feature artificial intelligence-powered tools and features. Moreover, the Realme GT 6 might have several AI advancements, such as AI Smart Loop, AI Night Vision, AI Smart Removal, and AI Smart Search.   

The upcoming smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was launched in China last month. It is important to note that Realme hasn't officially revealed the price of the smartphone.   

 

  
The upcoming smartphone Realme GT 6 will make its debut in India on June 20. Apart from India, the phone has been confirmed to launch in Italy, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey and Saudi Arabia on 20 June. 

Realme GT 6 Specifications (Expected): 

The Realme GT 6 could sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The handset could be paired with the Adreno 735 graphics processor for graphics-intensive tasks. 

It may run on the Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14. In the camera department, the smartphone could sport a dual camera setup: a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP shooter at the front. 

The smartphone could be loaded with a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging.  

