Realme GT 7 Pro Set To Make Debut Next Month With Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset; Check Expected Specs, Price

Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch its next flagship Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. The upcoming smartphone will be the first-ever flagship phone equipped with Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in the country.

It is important to note that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite may get used in the OnePlus 13 first, set to launch in China on October 31.

Notably, the brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and OPPO will launch phones with this chipset but Realme takes the lead by bringing the first device to India. The handset is also claimed to have the industry’s highest AnTuTu benchmark score surpassing 3 million which is higher than MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 and Apple's A18 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch And Availability

The Realme GT 7 Pro will debut in November. However, the date hasn't been confirmed by the company. The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will be available on Amazon India and offline stores, making it easily accessible to customers across the country.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price In India (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to be priced between Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 60,000 in the country.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The handset is expected to pack impressive features, including the largest battery ever seen in a Realme phone, potentially a 6,500mAh battery, along with 120W fast charging support.

The smartphone may sport a redesigned camera island, featuring a periscope telephoto lens. According to a Geekbench listing, the device will run on Android 15 and come with 16GB of RAM.

On the rear, it is expected to house a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. Adding further, the Realme GT 7 Pro could be equipped with a Samsung quad micro-curved screen, offering DC dimming and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for added security.