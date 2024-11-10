Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite Processor; Check Expected Specs

Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has announced the launch date of the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. This development comes hours before the flagship smartphone makes its debut in China today. Notably, the company claims that the Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone in the Indian market to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor.

The company will launch the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone in the country on November 26. It will be a true-blue flagship with top-end features, expected to retail in the premium segment in India. The upcoming handset will be available in India via Realme’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon.

Moreover, the company is likely to introduce “AI Game Super Resolution” technology in gaming, which uses artificial intelligence to upscale in-game visuals to as high as 1.5K resolution. The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to be available in Mars Orange, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Gamut White colour options.

It is important to note that the Realme GT 7 Pro is already launched China. It is expected that the features and price could be same as phone launched in the chinese market.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price In India (Expected)

It is available in several configurations and price points in China. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,699, which is approximately Rs 43,900. For the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model, the cost rises to CNY 3,999, about Rs 47,400.

The 16GB RAM with 256GB storage version is available for CNY 3,899, roughly Rs 46,200, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB model is priced at CNY 4,299, around Rs 51,000. The highest configuration, offering 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, is priced at CNY 4,799, approximately Rs 56,900.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to feature a stunning 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Samsung Eco2 1.5K OLED display with Dolby Vision, promising vibrant visuals and smooth transitions. The handset could be powered by a robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with an Adreno GPU to enhance gaming and graphics performance.

It could be fueled by a large 6,500mAh silicon-carbon negative electrode battery with support for 120W fast charging, ensuring extended usage with minimal downtime. Running on the Android 15-based Realme UI, the GT 7 Pro offers a seamless, user-friendly experience.

On the camera front, the handset is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP periscope lens for high-quality zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, making it versatile for capturing various perspectives.

For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP front-facing camera. Connectivity options are comprehensive, with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to incorporate advanced AI features, including AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution, adding to its capabilities in photography, motion clarity, and gaming.