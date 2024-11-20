Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Order Begins In India Ahead Of Official Launch; Check Additional Benefits

Realme India Launch: Realme is set to launch the Realme GT 7 Pro in the Indian market on November 26. The upcoming smartphone will launch at 1 PM IST in the country. The Realme GT 7 Pro is available for pre-orders in India before the official launch. Consumers can purchase the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone via e-commerce platform Amazon.

The handset will become the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered device in India.

Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Order

Realme is offering various benefits for those who pre-book the Realme GT 7 Pro from both online and offline channels. Customers can pre-book the smartphone on Amazon for Rs. 1,000 and for Rs. 2,000 at select offline channels. It is important to note that the pre-reservation on the Realme website will begin on the day of the official launch.

Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Order Additional Benefits

Customers can enjoy a discount of Rs 3,000 on their purchase through bank offers and opt for no-cost EMI plans of 12 or 24 months. Realme is also providing a 24-month warranty and one year of screen damage insurance worth Rs 6,598 for those who pre-book the handset.

In addition, further, customers who pre-book the smartphone via Realme's official website will receive exclusive benefits, including a complimentary upgrade to Realme VIP Pro+ membership. This membership offers perks like free shipping, early access to products, coin redemption, and offline benefits. Furthermore, buyers can purchase the Realme Buds Air 6, originally priced at Rs 3,299, for a discounted price of Rs 2,499.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming smartphone is speculated to feature a Samsung-made 6.78-inch OLED Plus display with a quad-curve design, potentially offering up to 6000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance.

On the camera front, rumours suggest a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens supporting 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP front-facing camera could be included.

The device is expected to house a 6500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging. It may also come with impressive IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, making it a robust choice for durability.