Realme Narzo 50 5G sale starts on Amazon today: Check features, price and more

New Delhi: Realme launched the Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G in India last week. The Narzo 50 5G, one of the two smartphones, goes on sale in India today. The Narzo 50 5G is one of the country's first 5G-enabled smartphones from the Narzo series.

The Narzo 50 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 5000mAh battery, among other things. Here’s all you need to know:

In India, the Realme Narzo 50 5G starts at Rs 15,999. It is available in two storage capacities: 4GB+64GB for Rs 15,999, 4GB+128GB for Rs 16,999, and 6GB+128GB for Rs 17,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon, Realme's official website, and retail outlets around the country from 12 p.m. onwards today. Realme is also offering a Rs 2,000 immediate discount on the Narzo 50 5G when purchased with HDFC Bank debit or credit cards.

A 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 600 nits is featured on the Narzo 50 5G. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 810 chipset, which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. A 5000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capabilities powers the smartphone. The Narzo 50 5G ships with Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12.

A 48MP primary camera and a 2MP B&W sensor are included in the Realme Narzo 50 5G's dual back camera configuration. The phone includes an 8MP selfie camera hidden behind the waterdrop notch. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side, as well as a 3.5mm audio socket with Hi-Res audio and stereo speakers.