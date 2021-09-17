Realme Narzo 50 series to launch in India on September 24

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone soon. In a teaser post, the company executives have recently confirmed that Realme Narzo 50 series will be launched. In addition to that, the company also tweeted that Narzo 50 series will be launched in India next week.

The Realme Narzo 50 series will be launched on September 24. The company is expected to launch Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro and Narzo 50A at the event.

Recently, Realme India and Europe CMO, Francis Wong confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50A will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and it will also feature a GPU clocked at 1GHz with HyperEngine enhancements.

“We choose MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 1GHz GPU & HyperEngine enhancements for all young players with our upcoming #realmeNarzo50A. Being an optimized & reliable processor I'm sure it will offer the young players the best experience. #narzo50series incoming!,” tweeted Francis Wong.

The company has not yet officially declared about the specs of Narzo 50 but if rumours are to be believed, then MediaTek G85 chip will be also featured on the Narzo 30A, suggesting minor upgrades across the board.

