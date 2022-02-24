Realme Narzo 50 with 6.6-inch FHD+ display launched in India: Price, specs

New Delhi: Realme, on Thursday (February 24), launched the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone in India in an online launch event. The latest smartphone in the Realme Narzo series comes in two RAM and storage variants.

The phone is the third smartphone to launch in the Relame’s Narzo 50 series. Previously, the company had launched the Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A.

Realme Narzo 50 Price

Realme Narzo 50 is launched at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,499. The smartphone is launched in two colour variants – Speed Black and Speed Blue.

Realme Narzo 50 Specs

Realme Narzo 50 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display offering up to a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone runs on the Android 11 operating system and is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The smartphone offers connectivity options such as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, among others.

Realme Narzo 50 Performance

Realme Narzo 50 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be further extended. The smartphone also offers support for up to 5GB of virtual RAM.

Realme Narzo 50 Camera

Realme Narzo 50 triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a B&W lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter that can be used for selfies and video calls. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets over 70k pre-bookings in just 12 hours in India --Check availability, offers and more

Realme Narzo 50 Availability

The Realme Narzo 50 will be up on sale for the first time on March 3 at 12 noon. The smartphone will sell on Amazon India and Realme’s official website. Also Read: Cryptocurrencies fall after Russia invades Ukraine

