Realme Narzo 70x 5G Smartphone Receives Price Cut On Flipkart; Check Specs And Price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Realme launched the Realme Narzo 70x 5G smartphone in the Indian market on April 2024, 2024. It runs Realme UI 5.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. Now, there is a substantial discount is available on the Realme NARZO 70X 5G smartphone.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G Price Cut:

The e-commerce giant Flipkart is currently offering a discount on Realme NARZO 70X 5G smartphone which was listed at Rs 16,999 earlier. After the price cut, the phone is available at Rs 12,329 which is a price cut of around 27 per cent.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G Specifications:

The smartphone sports a large display of 6.72 inches with an IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also offers a brightness mode of 950 nits. The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Realme Narzo 70x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor.

It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery which is further supported by a 45W fast charging. In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP camera on the front.

Notably, the company claims that the Realme Narzo 70x 5G smartphone will get three years of security updates and two years of OS updates.