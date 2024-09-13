Realme P2 Pro 5G Launched With 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display: Check Price, Specs, And Offers

New Delhi: Realme has officially launched the much-anticipated successor to the Realme P1 Pro in India. The phone offers an GT Mode for a better gaming experience and comes with an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and supports 80W fast charging for quick power-ups.

Realme P2 Pro 5G Specifications:

- 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate

- Peak brightness of 2,000 nits with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

- Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset with Adreno 710 GPU

- Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

- Runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5

- 5,200 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Realme P2 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme P2 Pro starts at Rs 21,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999, while the top variant with 512GB storage is available for Rs 27,999.

The smartphone will be available from September 17 on realme.com, Flipkart, and in offline stores. Customers can also enjoy a Rs 2,000 coupon discount along with an additional Rs 1,000 bank discount on the mid and top variants.

Realme P2 Pro 5G: Camera and Connectivity Features

The Realme P2 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50MP primary camera featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharper photos, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens for capturing broader scenes. For selfies, it offers a high-quality 32MP front camera.

The phone is also IP65 certified, providing dust and water resistance. In terms of connectivity, it supports 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, and comes with a USB Type-C port for fast charging and data transfer.