Realme Pad 2 Lite Tablet Launched In India With AI Eye Protection Under Rs 20,000; Check Specs

Realme Pad 2 Lite India Launch: Realme has launched the Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet in India alongside the new budget-friendly Realme P2 Pro smartphone. The new device is offered in 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage models.

The tablet comes in Nebula Purple and Space Grey colour options. However, the company hasn't announced any official sale date for the Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet in the country. Notably, it runs on Realme UI 5.0.

Realme Pad 2 Lite Tablet Price And Availability

The tablet is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB+128GB base model. Meanwhile, the 8GB+128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 16,999. For consumers, the Realme tablet will soon be available via the company’s official website, Flipkart.

Realme Pad 2 Lite Tablet Specifications

The tablet houses a 10.95-inch screen like the Realme Pad X. It also offers a 2K resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 450 nits of peak brightness. The display is optimized for eye comfort, featuring modes such as AI Eye Protection, Reading Mode, and Sunlight Mode. Moreover, the high resolution ensures smooth visuals whether browsing the web, watching videos, or playing games.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It is powered by an 8,300mAh battery, similar to the Realme Pad X, and includes 15W wired charging support.

On the Optics front, there is an 8MP AI main camera. There is a 5MP sensor on the front for selfies and video chats. The Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet also comes with quad stereo speakers with OReality Audio, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, USB Type-C, and more.