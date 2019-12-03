Realme to launch only 5G smartphones in China from 2020

Beijing: Realme's CEO and founder Sky Li, has disclosed a major policy change via a Weibo post that from next year the company will only release 5G mobile phones in the domestic market.

While Realme will still release 4G devices globally.

The CEO didn`t only reveal Realme will focus on the flagship segment only but also said that the company is mulling to bring 5G to mid-range and budget phones next year, to make them more popular and easily accessible to young customers.

Meanwhile, the company is also looking forward to launching their first 5G phones the Realme X50 and X50 Youth Edition in China.

Live TV

The upcoming Realme phones will offer support for both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks, or to put it simply, dual-mode 5G connectivity support.

Recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said at the 2019 World 5G Conference that the company is in the last stage of building its 5G factory, which will see development and production of 5G flagships.

Additionally, Xiaomi is aiming to introduce at least ten 5G smartphones in 2020, as it mulls quickly making 5G devices just as common as 4G phones.