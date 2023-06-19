topStoriesenglish2623738
NewsTechnology
REALME

Realme Collects Users Data Without Consent? Government To Look Into Matter

A user posted a screenshot and said that this feature is enabled by default in all Realme phones. After this, the security issue has become a concern for a large number of smartphone users.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Realme’s Enhanced Intelligent Service feature collects user's personal data.
  • A Twitter user claimed the feature is enabled by default.
  • Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said the Centre will check the issue.

Trending Photos

Realme Collects Users Data Without Consent? Government To Look Into Matter

Realme has come under the government’s scanner for its "Enhanced Intelligent Services" feature. Users have alleged that the Chinese phone manufacturer collects their personal information without consent. A person posted a screenshot of the Realme feature and claimed that it is enabled by default in all models. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has responded that the government will "have it tested and checked". After this, the feature has become a concern for a large number of smartphone users in India. Realme has been accused of keeping Indian users in the dark about data collection and potential sharing of information by enabling this function without clear notification or user's approval.

How The Controversy Started

The controversy began when a Twitter user, Rishi Bagree, discovered a setting for "Enhanced Intelligent Services" on the Realme phone he was allegedly using and reported it.  “Realme's smartphone has a feature (Enhanced Intelligent Services) that captures the user's data (call logs, SMS, and location info) and it is "On" by default,” Rishi Bagree tweeted. “You can find this feature through—Settings -> Additional Settings -> System Services -> Enhanced Intelligent Services,” he claimed. The Enhanced Intelligent Services collects the user’s personal information such as location info, SMS, calendar events and call logs.

Bagree also alleged that smartphone users in India are not informed when their data is shared without their permission. Since the feature is activated by default, this is essentially compelled consent.

 “Is this data being sent to China ?” the user asked while posting a screenshot of the feature description page..

The tweet caught the eye of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for information technology and electronics. He responded and said that the government will have the allegations checked.

What Realme Has Said

In an official statement, the company denied all rumours of data sharing without the user’s consent. “All data processed in this service is encrypted and stored in encrypted hardware within user’s device strictly in compliance with Android security mechanisms. This data is completely stored within the device and is not shared anywhere else or uploaded on the cloud. We place great emphasis on user privacy protection, the enhanced intelligent services feature can be manually turned on or off basis the needs of the consumers,” the company said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile