Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme unveils X7 Max 5G in India: Check specs and price

The company also unveiled two smart televisions with 43-inch and 50-inch screen size for Rs 27,999 and Rs 39,999 apiece. Both the products will go on sale on Realme website, Flipkart and company's mainline retail channels from June 4.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has unveiled a new 5G smartphone and two smart TV models, which it will start selling from June 4.

Realme is the first smartphone company in India that is using Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset which supports dual SIM 5G connections at par on both SIM cards, peak data download speed of up to 4.7 gigabit per second on the device etc.

"...Launching realme X7 Max 5G is yet another feather in the cap, which is India's first Mediatek Dimensity 1200 powered 5G smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in Realme X7 Max 5G will provide a far advanced dual 5G experience to our users," Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said while launching the device.

The Realme X7 Max 5G will come in two variants priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999.

In terms of features, the smartphone is equipped with FHD+ Super AMOLED display, which refreshes at 120Hz and supports a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The phone comes with a triple camera setup, a 64 MP primary camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The front camera is a 16 MP selfie shooter. 

