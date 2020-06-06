Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns from board, urges team to appoint black candidate

New Delhi: Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Friday (June 5, 2020) resigned from the social network firm`s board and urged the team to fill his seat with a black candidate.

Ohanian on his official website said, “I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country.”

Ohanian who is married to American tennis player and former world no. 1 Serena Williams added, “I’m writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: What did you do?”

I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?”⁰https://t.co/4UiozIOo8P — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

He also shared a video message of the announcement on his social media platforms.



Ohanian`s decision to step down comes amid the countrywide protests in the United States against inequality, racism, and police brutality after an unarmed African American, George Floyd, died at the hands of the Minneapolis police on May 25.

Ohanian also stated that he will use future gains on his Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate and that he’s starting with a pledge of $1M to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

He also said, “I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.”