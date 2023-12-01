Redmi 13C 5G To Launch On December 6: Check Expected Price, Specs, And More

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Redmi is gearing up for the launch of its latest offering, the Redmi 13C 5G, in India. This model, set to hit the market on December 6, follows the success of its predecessor, the Redmi 12C, which was released in March this year.

The Redmi 13C, which initially made waves in Nigeria earlier this year, is now ready to captivate the Indian audience. Redmi has officially confirmed the upcoming release via a social media post, highlighting that the Redmi 13C will be a 5G-enabled device—a first for the 'C' series. (Also Read: Bank Of India Hikes FD Rates: Check BOI's Latest Fixed Deposit Rates Here)

Redmi 13C 5G: Camera

According to details listed on Amazon, the Redmi 13C 5G is expected to boast a 50 MP primary camera. (Also Read: Top Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: Check Price, Battery Power, Features, And More)

Redmi 13C 5G: Colour Options

Consumers can choose from two vibrant colors: Stardust Black and Star Shine Green.

Redmi 13C 5G: Expected Features

A report by 91Mobiles has provided information about the expected features of the Redmi 13C:

Redmi 13C 5G: Display

The smartphone may feature a spacious 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. Users can look forward to a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 450 nits for an immersive viewing experience.

Redmi 13C 5G: Processor

Powering the device could be a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, complemented by a Mali G52 GPU.

Redmi 13C 5G: Storage Options

The Redmi 13C is likely to be available in three storage variants: 4GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

Redmi 13C 5G: Expected Price

Converting the Nigerian pricing to Indian rupees, the base model with 4GB of RAM is expected to start at approximately Rs 10,000, while the 8GB RAM variant is projected to launch at around Rs 11,000.