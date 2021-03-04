Redmi launched its much-awaited Note 10 series in India, check features and price

Chinese mobile manufacturer Redmi has launched its much-awaited Redmi Note 10 series in the Indian market. The Redmi Note 10 series was launched in a virtual launch event that went on YouTube on Thursday (March 4).

Xiaomi's Redmi series is projected to offer great specs at a budget price and has seen success in the Indian market. Xiaomi has claimed that it sold more than 200 million units of Redmi Note phones hitherto. Redmi Note 10 series consists of 3 models, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1100 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 678 processor. It will be offered with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone also gets a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage. The phone is sporting MIUI 12 which is based on Android 11. The phone will get updated to MIUI 12.5.

Redmi Note 10 gets a 48MP main lens with a Sony IM582 sensor. There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens along with a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. There is a 13MP sensor on the front to take care of your selfies. The Redmi Note 10 will be offered in three colours viz., Aqua Green, Forest White and Shadow Black. The phone gets a 5000mAh battery with fast support for fast charging up to 33W.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G processor. It will be offered with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is sporting MIUI 12 which is based on Android 11. The phone will get updated to MIUI 12.5.

Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a 64MP main lens. There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens along with a 5MP macro lens. There is a 16MP sensor on the front to take care of your selfies. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be offered in three colours viz., Dark Night, Vintage Bronze and Glacial Blue. The phone gets a 5020mAh battery with fast support for fast charging up to 33W.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The display gets HDR 10 and 100 per cent DCI-P3 support and sports a resolution of 2400x1080pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G processor which is coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. It will be offered with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is sporting MIUI 12 which is based on Android 11. The phone will get updated to MIUI 12.5.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets a 108MP main lens. There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens along with a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera supports Night mode 2.0, VLOG Mode, Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, Dual Video Mode. There is a 16MP sensor on the front to take care of your selfies. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be offered in three colours viz., Dark Night, Vintage Bronze and Glacial Blue. The phone gets a 5020mAh battery with fast support for fast charging up to 33W.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 10

- 4GB/64GB : Rs. 11,999

- 6GB/128GB : Rs. 13,999

The phone will be available from March 16

Redmi Note 10 Pro

- 6GB/64GB: Rs. 15,999

- 6GB/128GB: Rs. 16,999

- 8GB/128GB: Rs. 18,999

The phone will be available from March 17

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

- 6GB/64GB: Rs. 18,999

- 6GB/128GB: Rs. 19,999

- 8GB/128GB: Rs. 21,999

The phone will be available from March 18

