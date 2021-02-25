Redmi launches its flagship K40 series; K40, K40 Pro, K40 Pro+ introduced with Snapdragon processors

Chinese mobile manufacturer Redmi has launched its much-awaited flagship K40 series on Thursday (February 25). The company has launched Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Plus in the Chinese market.

Redmi's K40 will the flagship series for the company. The series will have processors from Qualcomm's Snapdragon, all phones will be sporting high-resolution AMOLED screens, huge batteries and MIUI.

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 gets a 6.67-inch E4 FHD+ AMOLED display. This display supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch response rate of 360Hz. The phone has really small bezels around the screen and gives an immersive experience.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor which is mated with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone supports expandable memory with an SD card. The phone gets Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6, 5G, GPS and USB Type C for data transfer and charging.

Redmi K40 gets a triple camera set up. There is a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP Macro lens. There is a 20MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

The phone gets an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi K40 gets stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, High-Res Audio, and IP53 certification for water and dust resistance.

Redmi K40 is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs. 22,400 Approx.) for the 6/128GB version. CNY 2,199 (Rs. 24,700) for the 8/128GB model. CNY 2499 (Rs. 28,000) for the 8/256GB model. CNY 2699 (Rs. 30,000) for the 12/256GB model.

Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro Plus

Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro Plus come with a 6.67-inch E4 FHD+ AMOLED display. This display supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. These smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, Snapdragon 888 SoC which is coupled with Adreno 660 GPU.

These smartphones will get up to 12GB OF RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone will get MIUI 12 which is based on Android 11.

Smartphones will get a 4,520 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging support.

Redmi K40 Pro gets a triple camera set up. There is a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP Macro lens. There is a 20MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

Redmi K40 Pro Plus gets a triple camera set up. There is a 108MP Samsung HM2 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP Macro lens. There is a 20MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

Redmi K40 Pro is priced at CNY 2799 (Rs. 31,500 Approx.) for the 6/128GB version. CNY 2,999 (Rs. 33,700) for the 8/128GB model. CNY 3299 (Rs. 37,100) for the 8/256GB model.

Redmi K40 Pro Plus is priced at CNY 3699 (Rs. 41,400) for the 12/256GB model.

