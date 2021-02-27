Redmi launches Max TV 86-inch with 4K and 120Hz, check features and specs

Chinese tech firm Redmi has launched all-new LED TV in Chine. The Redmi Max TV comes with an 86-inch screen. The company launched 98-inch TV last year. These TVs are available in the Chinese market but if we go by the rumours, Redmi is going to launch its TVs in India too.

Redmi Max TV 86-inch is an attractive offering from the company as it comes with a great screen, audio experience and sleek design.

Specification

Redmi Max TV 86-inch gets an impressive 86-inch 4K screen which a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The screen gets a refresh rate of 120Hz. The TV has a MEMC chip which dynamically upscale the Standard Definition (SD) content to High Definition (HD), variable refresh rate functionality and many other things. The screen covers 92 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum.

Redmi Max TV 86-inch is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex A73 processor which is coupled with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. The TV has 32GB internal storage and 2GB RAM.

Redmi Max TV 86-inch supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR 10, H.265, H.264. The TV also gets Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD and many more.

Redmi Max TV 86-inch sails on the MIUI especially designed for the Television and supports XiaoAI, the company's in-house assistant.

Redmi Max TV 86-inch gets two USB ports, one S/PDIF port, one ethernet jack for connectivity. The TV gets two speakers with 12.5W output each.

Redmi Max TV 86-inch is priced at CNY 7,999 (Rs. 90,000 approx)

